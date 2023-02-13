Corporate report

Accessing more UK talent

The MOD's science and technology collaboration and engagement strategy: changing our approach with industry and academia.

Ministry of Defence and Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
13 February 2023

Science and Technology Collaboration and Engagement Strategy – Accessing More UK Talent

This collaboration and engagement strategy outlines the steps the Ministry of Defence (MOD) will take to build on the excellent relationships we have with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and academia, recognising their important contributions to defence.

The MOD will ensure its partnerships will meet the challenges of the 21st century by:

  • positioning MOD as the partner of choice for SMEs and academia working on defence-relevant science and technology
  • designing-in collaboration to our policies, processes, and systems
  • clearly communicating our needs, including the priority challenges we are seeking to address
