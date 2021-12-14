Access Consortium statement on COVID-19 medicines
The medicines regulators from Australia, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom (Access Consortium) have discussed the continued need for COVID-19 medicines that are safe, effective and of high quality
Documents
Details
Vaccines have played a critical role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. However, medicines can still play an important role globally in treating and/or preventing COVID-19.
This collective statement on COVID-19 medicines builds on our May 2020 pledge to work together to counter the COVID-19 global pandemic. The statement also complements the statement on COVID-19 vaccines released in December 2020.