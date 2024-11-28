Accelerating Reform Fund 2024 to 2025: grant determination
Grant determination for the Accelerating Reform Fund 2024 to 2025.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This is the grant determination for the Adult Social Care Accelerating Reform Fund for 2024 to 2025, outlining funding allocations for the £22.6 million allocated for that year.
The Accelerating Reform Fund provides a total of £42.6 million over the financial years 2023 to 2024 and 2024 to 2025. It supports local authorities, working in integrated care system consortia, to take forward projects that scale innovations in adult social care and improve services for unpaid carers.