Abrocitinib in the treatment of severe atopic dermatitis

EAMS scientific opinion issued to Pfizer Limited for abrocitinib in the treatment of adult and adolescent patients with severe atopic dermatitis who have not responded to approved treatments or who are ineligible or intolerant to approved treatments.

Published 2 February 2021
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Abrocitinib: Public Assessment Report

Abrocitinib: Public Assessment Report

Abrocitinib: Treatment Protocol: Information for healthcare professionals

Abrocitinib: Treatment protocol: Information for patients

Abrocitinib: Treatment protocol: Information on the Pharmacovigilance Systemb

Abrocitinib: Information for NHS Medical Directors

For the full EAMS indication please see section 4.1 of the Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals.

The scientific opinion includes:

  • a public assessment report (PAR)
  • a treatment protocol:
    • for healthcare professionals
    • for patients
    • on the pharmacovigilance system
  • Information for NHS Medical Directors

Information and details regarding patient access

For new patients wishing to access EAMS medicines in England, trusts must register patients on the NHS England web-based registration system. Queries to NHS England regarding the scheme can be submitted to england.eams@nhs.net.

For information about access in Northern Ireland, contact Chief Pharmaceutical Officer and Joe Magee, Secondary Care Directorate at Joe.Magee@dhsspsni.gov.uk.

For information about access in Scotland contact the Scottish Government Directorate General Health & Social Care at medicines.policy@gov.scot.

For information about access in Wales, contact the Welsh Government Health and Social Services Group by emailing Andrew Evans, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer or Lynne Schofield, Head of Pharmacy and Prescribing policy at Pharmacyand.PrescribingBranch@gov.wales.

