A step by step guide on how to use the Armed Forces Pension Calculator

This guide has been provided to assist members of the armed forces in how to use and understand the Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS) Calculator.
This guide has been provided to assist members of the armed forces in using and understanding the Armed Forces Pension Scheme (AFPS) calculator. It includes what information is required initially, how to complete an AFPS pension calculator forecast, how to save a forecast and how to understand the pension calculator forecast.
Published 13 September 2019