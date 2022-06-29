A plan for digital health and social care
The Department of Health and Social Care's new plan for digital health and social care.
The plan for digital health and social care sets out a vision for a digitally enabled health and social care system and how we can achieve it – it collates existing digital strategies, plans and guidance into one single action plan.
It is aimed at health and social care leaders across the system, and industry partners to help them plan for the future.
In the document, we:
- make clear our priorities for digital transformation
- begin to set out the support that will be available to local systems to enable the changes that are needed