A guide to defective medicinal products
Reporting, investigating and recalling suspected defective medicinal products to the Defective Medicines Report Centre (DMRC).
Documents
Details
This guidance is on defective medicines and substances used in their manufacture or packaging which may also be defective.
The guidance doesn’t cover:
- errors or near-miss incidents
- adverse drug reactions
- quality defects in or incidents involving medical devices
- quality defects in or incidents involving veterinary medicinal products
Published 22 July 2005
Last updated 2 August 2021 + show all updates
Last updated 2 August 2021 + show all updates
-
Updated guide to defective medicinal products
-
First published.