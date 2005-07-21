Guidance

A guide to defective medicinal products

Reporting, investigating and recalling suspected defective medicinal products to the Defective Medicines Report Centre (DMRC).

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
22 July 2005
Last updated
2 August 2021 — See all updates

Documents

A guide to defective medicinal products

PDF, 863KB, 36 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This guidance is on defective medicines and substances used in their manufacture or packaging which may also be defective.

The guidance doesn’t cover:

  • errors or near-miss incidents
  • adverse drug reactions
  • quality defects in or incidents involving medical devices
  • quality defects in or incidents involving veterinary medicinal products
Published 22 July 2005
Last updated 2 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated guide to defective medicinal products

  2. First published.

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do