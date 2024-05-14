A blueprint to grow the UK fruit and vegetable sector

Today (14 May 2024) at the 2024 Farm to Fork Summit, the annual UK Food Security Index was published.

This highlights the lower amount of fruit and vegetables produced in the UK relative to other products.

At the summit, the Prime Minister identified fresh produce as a key growth sector and priority for government.

In this blueprint, the Prime Minister sets out government’s ambitions to increase domestic fruit and vegetable production and grow the fresh produce sector.

The blueprint showcases the initial steps government will take to deliver these aims, boosting UK food security.