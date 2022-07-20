Guidance

2022DIN01-073: Zero tolerance of unacceptable sexual behaviour: a victim/survivor-focused approach

A new policy to ensure appropriate support to victims/survivors of unacceptable sexual behaviour and to introduce a presumption of discharge for personnel found to have behaved in a sexually unacceptable way.

Ministry of Defence
20 July 2022

This policy addresses unacceptable sexual behaviour that does not result in a criminal conviction. The victim/survivor focus of the policy seeks to ensure that victims/survivors trust that their report will be taken seriously and investigated in an appropriate and sensitive way, removed from their chain of command. The policy introduces a presumption of discharge for any Service person found to have behaved in a sexually unacceptable way, and provides guidance about what unacceptable sexual behaviour is.

