2022DIN01-035: Zero tolerance of sexual offending and sexual relationships between instructors and trainees

A new policy to introduce mandatory discharge for personnel who commit sexual offences and instructors who engage in sexual relationships with trainees.

Ministry of Defence
20 July 2022

This policy aims to cohere previous single Service policies and introduces mandatory discharge for any military personnel who are found guilty of a sexual offence. It also addresses sexual relationships between instructors and trainees and introduces mandatory discharge for any instructor found to have engaged in a sexual relationship with a trainee.

