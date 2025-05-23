York and North Yorkshire set to benefit from recent trade deals

Prime Minister to meet with the Mayor of York and North Yorkshire David Skaith to discuss the benefits of his recent trade deals.

Comes as we’ve nailed three trade deals in as many weeks to deliver growth that is a priority for the Plan for Change.

Delivers a welcome boost to a range of manufacturing sectors that employ nearly 9% of people in the region.

The three trade deals that we have struck in three weeks will benefit a range of manufacturing sectors that employ nearly 9% of all people in York and North Yorkshire.

Reducing India’s tariffs on machinery, slashing tariffs on car exports in both deals and our agreement with the US to remove the 25% tariff on steel provides stability for more than 1,500 businesses in the region employing 43,000 people.

This means greater job security for workers and stronger economic growth to create more jobs across York and North Yorkshire – delivering on the priorities in our Plan for Change.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

The trade deals that we have closed delivers stability for nearly 9% of people in York and North Yorkshire who are employed in manufacturing. It also will create opportunities for more seamless trade, attracting inward investment that will grow the local economy and make a difference to people’s lives. These changes will be felt everywhere, whether it’s lower food prices at the checkout, more choice for consumers and higher living standards that will improve livelihoods across York and North Yorkshire.

Over 31,000 people employed in agriculture across the region will also benefit from our agreement with the EU, which reduces red tape and burdens on business, meaning regional specialties like crab, Yorkshire Pudding and cheeses will face easy access to the UK’s biggest trading market.

The agreement also protects British steel exports from new EU rules and restrictive, providing further security for 8,400 jobs in the steel industry across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

The three landmark deals secured this month with the US, India, and the EU have shown this government is serious about striking the deals that our businesses want and need. We are delivering billions for the UK economy and wages every year as part of our Plan for Change. For businesses in North Yorkshire, these deals will mean stability and jobs protected as they seize new opportunities to sell to some of our biggest trading partners.

The Prime Minister will tell the English Mayors and the Leaders from the Devolved Governments at a meeting of the Council of Nations and Regions in London today (Friday 23 May) that his trade deals with India, the United States and the EU will deliver economic growth that will improve people’s lives at home.

He will challenge those in attendance to drive economic growth in their local areas to deliver for working people.

Tom Richardson, Chief Commercial Officer, Warrendale Group Limited, said:

While we are yet to see the full detail of the agreement, having less red tape when exporting will be welcome to us as a UK beef production business; this will hopefully allow us to reduce time and costs when exporting our products and therefore could open up more markets in the EU to ultimately benefit the farmers producing beef for us.

Our increased trade with India will unlock opportunities for every region in the UK to access the world’s fastest growing economy, including in York and North Yorkshire’s manufacturing sector.

Under the Free Trade Deal that was concluded, India has agreed to remove tariffs on a wide variety of UK agri-food products. This will deliver significant benefits for the region’s farming and horticultural sector that produces 20% of all the UK’s agri-food.

In the same week, we negotiated a first of its kind agreement with the US that will reduce tariffs on UK car exports and remove tariffs on steel, protecting two key industries in the region that employ thousands of people.

The US deal also opens the way to a wider UK-US Economic Deal, opening up access for our world leading services industries – including those in York and North Yorkshire.

Just this week, the Prime Minister acted in the national interest by confirming a new agreement with the European Union that will deliver on his core mission to grow the economy, creating more jobs in York and North Yorkshire, raising living standards and putting more money in people’s pockets.

At today’s meeting of the Council of Nations and Regions the Prime Minister will also lead discussions about spreading AI to help working people access the services that they need in their local areas.