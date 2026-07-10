Yellow Cards: bad in football; brilliant in patient safety

As football fans across the country get behind England, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) wants to keep any Yellow Cards off the pitch – and instead let people know that Yellow Cards can make an important impact in a very different way by helping make medicines and medical devices safer for everyone.

Every Yellow Card sent into the MHRA’s Yellow Card scheme about a suspected side effect with a medicine or a safety issue with a medical device can really make a difference and help improve their safety for patients and the public.

Through the Yellow Card scheme one person’s experience can help protect many others. Every report adds to the evidence the MHRA uses to spot possible safety concerns, investigate emerging safety patterns and act when needed. A single Yellow Card may seem small, but together these reports can change product information, strengthen warnings, and help make medicines and medical devices safer for everyone.

While England’s players will be hoping to avoid a Yellow Card in their matches, the MHRA encourages everyone to fill in a Yellow Card to report suspected side effects or safety concerns from medicines and medical devices.

Lawrence Tallon, MHRA Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of NHS Spurs, Official Supporters Club, said:

“We don’t want many yellows for our lads on Saturday; and definitely not another red! But when it comes to medicines and medical device safety, Yellow Cards are always welcome at the MHRA.

“Every report counts and helps us build a better picture of the safety of medicines and medical devices. Even if you’re not certain a medicine or device caused the problem, your report could make a difference and help keep patients safe.”

Notes to Editors: