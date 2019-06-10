News story
Work of JFC personnel recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours
Joint Forces Command personnel have been honoured by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for their contribution to UK defence, as part of her annual Birthday Honours.
The following individuals from Joint Forces Command have been recognised;
Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB)
- Air Vice-Marshal C J Luck MBE, Joint Services Command and Staff College
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
- Group Captain H R C Cormack, Permanent Joint Headquarters
- Group Captain T A Griffths OBE ARRC, Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre
- Mr J L Iremonger, Permanent Joint Headquarters
- Mr G N Lewitt, Joint Forces Command
Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
- Group Captain I D Chesworth, C4ISR Joint Forces Command
- Commander S R Drysdale, J3 Division, Permanent Joint Headquarters
- Lieutenant Colonel P S J Heppell, Defence Medical Services
- Lieutenant Colonel S N Meadowcroft BEM, Information Systems and Services
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
- Captain G P Blezard, Joint Services Command and Staff College
- Commander A G Clarke, C4ISR Joint Forces Command
- Mrs J I Clarke, Joint Forces Command
- Dr F J Hall, Joint Forces Command
- Chief Petty Officer H G Heady, Joint Cyber Unit
- Squadron Leader R L McCartney, Permanent Joint Headquarters
