Women in innovation: award holders celebrate global success

Some of the UK’s top female innovators are seeing their ideas and aspirations come to life following their participation in Innovate UK’s women in innovation competition.

This awarded 15 female entrepreneurs £50,000 each and a tailored package of mentoring and business support. It is part of our effort to boost the support available for women in business.

Since receiving the funding and guidance, the female entrepreneurs have enjoyed a successful year.

Forbes highlights up-and-coming talent

Natwilai Utoomprukporn, founder of GetTrik, was named on this year’s Forbes Europe Industry list, which recognises young entrepreneurs developing the most innovative products, methods and materials.

GetTrik's Natwilai Utoomprukporn, shot for the Women in Innovation awards publication.

Natwilai describes GetTrik as ‘Google Maps for large structure inspection’. It uses drones to create 3D models of structures, reducing construction time and cost.

Since the Innovate UK award, GetTrik has hired 3 additional team members and secured a further £300,000 of funding through us.

Aeropowder's Elena Dieckmann pictured for the Women in Innovation photography book.

Also on the Forbes list was Elena Dieckmann, as one of the 30 notable social entrepreneurs under 30 years old. Elena co-founded Aeropowder, which is developing new, innovative uses for waste feathers produced by the poultry industry.

Global recognition for Shakardokht Jafari

Shakardokht Jafari received a scientific award for successful women of Afghanistan this year.

Shakar is the founder of Trueinvivo, which has just finished research for a system that uses glass beads to measure radiation levels in cancer patients. The research was published in the European Journal of Medical Physics, Physica Medica.

Trueinvivo also attracted its first investor and hired 4 additional staff.

Trueinvivo's Shakardokht Jafari. This picture was taken for the Women in Innovation photography book.

Continued support for women in business

Innovate UK is committed to supporting diversity in innovation.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, on 7 March 2018 we will hold a showcase event in London to inspire and encourage even more women in business.

Women in innovation award holders will participate in a panel discussion, plus there will be networking opportunities and a product showcase.