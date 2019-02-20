Woman who robbed her own grandfather jailed

A woman who carried out a spate of robberies has today been given a custodial sentence after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred her suspended sentence to the Court of Appeal.

Sherie Leigh North, 23, and another offender committed a number of robberies in late 2018. Their first victim was North’s grandfather, who they robbed twice, stealing jewellery and £160 in cash. During the two robberies they threatened the victim with a hammer, and pushed and hit the victim.

They also robbed an adult store, with North entering the store first before her co-offender rushed into the shop and attacked an employee. The 2 took the employee’s chain and £80 from the till.

North was originally sentenced in December 2018 to 2 years imprisonment suspended for 2 years at Bradford Crown Court. Today, the Court of Appeal has given her an immediate custodial sentence of 4 years.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said:

“North terrorised her own grandfather to feed her drug addiction. I hope that a custodial sentence gives North the time she needs to reflect on her actions and overcome her addiction.”