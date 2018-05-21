Winding Up Petitions against Store First continue

In July 2017, the Business Secretary applied to the court to have Store First Limited, a self storage company, and four other related companies wound-up in the public interest.

To help progress the ongoing proceedings, the Insolvency Service has sent a voluntary questionnaire to a selection of investors of Store First Ltd and related companies to assist the court in considering the petitions.

The investors contacted will have until 4 June 2018 to complete the questionnaire and other investors are also welcome to contribute.

If you have information you would like to submit to the Insolvency Service in relation to your investment experience with Store First and related companies, please send your comments to storefirstpetition@dwf.law.

The companies involved in the action are:

Store First Limited, company registration number 07463355

Store First Blackburn Limited, company registration number 07951785

Store First St Helens Limited, company registration number 09664578

Store First Midlands Limited, company registration number 05772424

SFM Services Limited, company registration number 07160642

A further date for the court to consider the petitions has not been fixed, although there is an expectation that a trial will take place before the end of the year.

Until such time as the petitions have been heard and determined by the court we are not able to provide any further information.