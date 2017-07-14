In July 2017, the Business Secretary applied to the court to have Store First Limited, a self storage company, and four other related companies wound-up in the public interest.

The court has set 15 April 2019 to hear the petitions to wind up the companies and the trial is to take place at Manchester District Registry of the High Court, Civil Justice Centre, 1 Bridge Street West, Manchester.

If you have information you would like to submit to the Insolvency Service in relation to your investment experience with Store First and related companies, please send your comments to storefirstpetition@dwf.law.

The companies involved in the action are:

Store First Limited, company registration number 07463355

Store First Blackburn Limited, company registration number 07951785

Store First St Helens Limited, company registration number 09664578

Store First Midlands Limited, company registration number 05772424

SFM Services Limited, company registration number 07160642

Until such time as the trial has concluded and judgement has been handed down we are not able to provide any further information.

We are aware that in the past investors in these companies have been contacted by Insolvency Advisory Ltd, also known as IA Practitioners. Note that the Insolvency Service has no association with Insolvency Advisory Ltd.