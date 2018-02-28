News story

Windcat 8 report published

Catastrophic engine failure resulting in a fire on a crew transfer vessel off the Lincolnshire coast.

Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Windcat 8

MAIB’s report on the catastrophic engine failure, resulting in a fire on board the crew transfer vessel Windcat 8 off the Lincolnshire coast on 7 September 2017 is now published.

The report contains details of what happened, subsequent actions taken and recommendations made, read more.

