Winchman boards heaving fishing vessel in rough seas

The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Sumburgh flew to the vessel and on arrival it took several minutes for the winchman to land as the seas rocked the vessel from side to side.

Once onboard the winchman quickly winches the crewman into the helicopter where he was taken to Lerwick for onward transfer to hospital by the ambulance service.

We have since heard from the casualty’s family and they have told us he is making a good recovery – which we are delighted to hear!

Rescue footage