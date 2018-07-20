News story
Willcain Solution for Injection - Product defect recall alert
Product defect recall alert for Willcain Solution for Injection (Vm 10434/4046) by Dechra Ltd
The following batches of Willcain Solution for Injection (Vm 10434/4046) have been recalled due to low active substance assay results during long term stability trial.
|Batch
|Expiry Date
|92927
|April 2020
|94340
|April 2020
|94341
|April 2020
|106023
|Jan 2021
|106024
|Feb 2021
|106025
|Feb 2021
Dechra Ltd is contacting wholesalers and vets to examine inventory immediately and quarantine products subject to this recall.
For further information regarding the recall, please contact Dechra Veterinary Products Ltd, email: productdefects@dechra.com Tel : 01939 211 200
Published 20 July 2018