Willcain Solution for Injection - Product defect recall alert

The following batches of Willcain Solution for Injection (Vm 10434/4046) have been recalled due to low active substance assay results during long term stability trial.

Batch Expiry Date 92927 April 2020 94340 April 2020 94341 April 2020 106023 Jan 2021 106024 Feb 2021 106025 Feb 2021

Dechra Ltd is contacting wholesalers and vets to examine inventory immediately and quarantine products subject to this recall.

For further information regarding the recall, please contact Dechra Veterinary Products Ltd, email: productdefects@dechra.com Tel : 01939 211 200