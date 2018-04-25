News story

Will you be ready for GDPR before 25 May?

Make sure your organisation is compliant with new laws that will give people more control over their data.

Published 25 April 2018
From:
Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and Information Commissioner's Office
hourglass graphic

Data protection regulation is set to change on 25 May this year as part of new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws, which could affect how organisations and businesses collect, use and store people’s personal data.

Your customers, employees and other individuals need to be able to trust you to look after and use their personal data responsibly and safely. Knowing they can trust you is good for your organisation or business and you may risk a fine if you don’t comply.

To help you prepare, you can:

Your professional association or trade body can also provide advice.

Published 25 April 2018

Related content