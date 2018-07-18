News story

Wight Sky report published

Catastrophic engine failure resulting in a fire and injuries on board ro-ro passenger ferry Wight Sky

Published 19 July 2018
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Damage to main engine

The MAIB report on the catastrophic failure of one of the main propulsion engines on board Wight Sky, which resulted in a fire and the vessel’s engineer sustaining serious injuries, on 12 September 2017, is now published.

The report contains details of what happened, subsequent actions taken and recommendations: read more.

