News story
Wight Sky report published
Catastrophic engine failure resulting in a fire and injuries on board ro-ro passenger ferry Wight Sky
The MAIB report on the catastrophic failure of one of the main propulsion engines on board Wight Sky, which resulted in a fire and the vessel’s engineer sustaining serious injuries, on 12 September 2017, is now published.
The report contains details of what happened, subsequent actions taken and recommendations: read more.
Published 19 July 2018