Watch the video: What do the MDP do?

We invited BFBS to film the work of our specialist officers and teams, as part of our 50th anniversary campaign, to share insight with the defence community, and more widely the general public, on who we are, what we do and life in the MDP .

A series of mini-documentaries and reports will now feature on BFBS channels during the run up to the Force’s half-century milestone on 1 October 2021.

British Forces Broadcasting Service filming Ministry of Defence Police firearms training scenario.

The first of those features, ‘Who are the MDP ’, released by BFBS on 2 September, focuses on firearms training scenarios. Officers speak on how life as an MDP officer is a different and unique policing role and, although the armed policing aspect brings with it some similarities for ex-service personnel, there are also distinct differences.

Force Firearms Officer, Superintendent Trevor Clark, says:

I don’t think it is widely understood what the Force actually does and what capabilities it has.

The film also highlights how critical the work of our officers is, to protecting the nation’s defences and national infrastructure.

As Firearms Instructor PC Jonathan Mcelhinney explains:

We’re looking after infrastructure that if in the wrong hands of the wrong people could be detrimental to the world.

Coming soon…

BFBS joins the dog team, marine unit and Project Servator officers at HM Naval Base Devonport.

Interested in a career with the MDP ?

Our recruitment campaign re-opens for candidate registration and pre-screening on 20 September. Visit mod.police.uk to find out more.

Follow #ForceWithADifference and #MDP50 on Facebook and Twitter.

Further information

50 years delivering unique specialist policing #MDP50 Campaign Launch

Reflections on 50 years of the MDP

A brief history of the Ministry of Defence Police July 2021 Medium

Talk Through: the magazine of the Ministry of Defence Police