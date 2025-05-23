West Midlands to benefit from recent trade deals

Prime Minister to meet with the Mayor of the West Midlands Richard Parker to discuss the benefits of his recent trade deals.

Comes as we’ve nailed three trade deals in as many weeks to deliver growth that is a priority for the Plan for Change.

US and India trade deals deliver a major boost for the West Midlands’ automotive industry, that employs 50,000 people.

The automotive sector in the West Midlands is set to benefit from new trade deals with India and the US that slashes tariffs and boosts access to the world’s fastest growing economy.

This means long-term stability for 50,000 people employed in the sector and security for their families.

It will also deliver opportunities for major job creators in the region like Jaguar Land Rover to grow – the first priority of our Plan for Change.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

These trade deals that we have closed delivers stability for 50,000 workers employed in automotive manufacturing in the West Midlands. It also will create opportunities for more seamless trade, attracting inward investment that will grow the local economy and make a difference to people’s lives. These changes will be felt everywhere, whether it’s lower food prices at the checkout, more choice for consumers and higher living standards that will improve livelihoods across the West Midlands.

40,000 people employed in agriculture across the region will also benefit from our deal with the EU. It means less checks and red tape, meaning that produce grown in the West Midlands has easy access to the UK’s biggest trading partner.

British steel exports are also protected from new EU rules and restrictive tariffs, through a bespoke arrangement for the UK. With this new agreement with the EU and our recent UK-US trade deal, we are helping to protect the 5,000 people working in the steel industry across the West Midlands.

The Prime Minister will tell the English Mayors and the Leaders from the Devolved Governments at a meeting of the Council of Nations and Regions in London today (Friday 23 May) that his trade deals with India, the United States and the EU will deliver economic growth that will improve people’s lives at home.

He will challenge those in attendance to drive economic growth in their local areas to deliver for working people.

Anthony Bamford, JCB Chairman said:

I’m very pleased that the UK Government have got both the US and India trade deals over the line. India is the world’s most populous country with over 1.4 billion people living in the world’s largest democracy. I know from JCB’s experience of making and selling machines in India that British businesses looking to trade with India will be welcomed with open arms. The opportunity is huge, and the Free Trade Agreement will open the door to much improved trade between our countries – in both directions. The USA is the world’s largest market for construction equipment. JCB has been manufacturing there for 50 years, so it’s vital we have a strong presence in the US market. We will carry on with our recently announced plans to double the size of our new factory in San Antonio, Texas but the USA will still remain an important export market for certain UK-made machines. Ultimately, we need the removal of that 10% baseline tariff to support the export side of our business.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

“The three landmark deals secured this month with the US, India, and the EU have shown this government is serious about striking the deals that our businesses want and need. We are delivering billions for the UK economy and wages every year as part of our Plan for Change. For businesses in the West Midlands, these deals will mean stability and jobs protected as they seize new opportunities to sell to some of our biggest trading partners.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

The Economic Prosperity Deal is the first such agreement made by this US administration and a testament to the deep and enduring relationship that the UK and US share. We are going further and faster to deliver economic growth, working with our allies around the world to drive prosperity and give certainty to businesses and customers alike.

The trade deals with India and the US will unlock new opportunities for the West Midlands, where 32% of the automotive workforce is based.

Under the Free Trade Deal that was concluded, tariffs on cars sold to India will come down from over 100% to 10% under a quota, while other tariff reduction will support the region’s advanced manufacturing sector.

Our deal with the US negotiated in the same week, is set to benefit every corner of the UK, including the West Midlands that exported £8.5 billion to the US in 2024, more than any other region in the UK.

The benefits of the deal for local businesses and workers are relevant for Oliver Christian, a graduate of Keele University and the UK’s new Trade Commissioner to North America.

His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for North America and His Majesty’s Consul General to New York, Oliver Christian, said:

As a Keele University graduate, I’m proud to be championing the UK and the West Midlands in North America, especially at such a crucial time. The US is one of the West Midlands’ biggest export destinations. Over half of those exports come from the automotive industry, with some of the UK’s most well-known car manufacturers based in the area including Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin. The deal we have negotiated will cut tariffs on cars from 27.5% to 10% for 100,000 vehicles every year, saving millions for carmakers in the region and protecting thousands of jobs.

Just this week the Prime Minister acted in the national interest by confirming a new agreement with the European Union that will deliver on his core mission to grow the economy, creating more jobs in the West Midlands, raising living standards and putting more money in people’s pockets.

At today’s meeting of the Council of Nations and Regions the Prime Minister will also lead discussions about spreading AI to help working people access the services that they need in their local areas.