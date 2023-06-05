West Midlands man sentenced to five years in prison for the illegal possession and intent to supply prescription medicines worth £2m

During 2015, the MHRA was made aware that a website was selling prescription-only medicines illegally – this website was found to be associated with Banks.

The MHRA’s Criminal Enforcement Unit investigated the website and, supported by the West Midlands Police, arrested Banks at his home in 2016, where he was found to be in possession of over 23,000 sleeping pills, including zopiclone, zolpidem and zolpidem tartrate.

During the arrest various digital devices and financial documents were seized which showed that bank accounts belonging to Banks had received more than £2m from the sale of these medications.

Following the MHRA’s investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) brought charges against Banks, who was found guilty on 27 January 2023 following a trial at the Nightingale Court in Wolverhampton.

Andy Morling, MHRA Deputy Director of Criminal Enforcement, said:

Criminals trading in medicines illegally are not only breaking the law, but they also have no regard for your safety. Taking powerful medicines such as these can lead to serious adverse health consequences. You should never take prescription-only medicines without appropriate medical supervision. We work hard to prevent, detect and investigate illegal activity involving medicines and medical devices to protect the public and defeat this harmful trade. Our Criminal Enforcement Unit will continue working to protect your health by disrupting this harmful trade and bringing dangerous offenders to justice.

Ben Reid, CPS Special Prosecutor, said:

Banks was willing to sell controlled drugs to anyone who was willing to pay the right price, without having the professional qualifications to do so. He knew they were potentially addictive and could have harmful side effects, yet that did not stop him. He sold large amounts of drugs, for significant amounts of money. Over a million pounds went through his bank accounts and he boasted to others about huge profit margins. We will be pursuing the ill-gotten gains in this case through the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Find out more

MHRA safety advice when buying medicines online

Be careful when buying medicines online.

Medicines and medical devices are not ordinary consumer goods and their sale and supply is tightly controlled. Websites operating outside the legal supply chain may seem tempting, for example, offering a prescription medicine without a prescription. Not only are these sites breaking the law - they are putting your health at risk.

Do not self-prescribe.

Self-diagnosis and self-medication can be very dangerous. If you have a concern about your health, visit your GP, get a correct diagnosis and if medicines are prescribed, obtain them from a legitimate source.

Visit the #FakeMeds website for tools and resources to help people purchase medication or medical devices safely online.

