Welsh Secretary backs Wales’ Six Nations campaigns

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns is backing the men’s and women’s Welsh rugby teams to kick off this year’s Six Nations Championship in style when they take on their Scottish counterparts this weekend (3 Feb).

The men’s Championship opener under the Principality Stadium’s closed roof on Saturday marks 10 years since coach Warran Gatland’s first match in charge. It was a landmark game which saw Wales beat England at Twickenham for the first time in 20 years.

The women’s team will start their campaign this evening (2 Feb) at Zip World Stadium in Colwyn Bay in a double-header with the men’s under 20 side.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

The Six Nations campaign will be a compelling spectacle, watched by millions of people across the world over the next six weeks. Out on the field, old rivalries will resume, and new ones will be forged. Off the field, the tournament will give another crucial boost to the Welsh economy and to local businesses. As thousands of people prepare to make their pilgrimage to Cardiff to enjoy the unique matchday atmospheres, viewers from around the world will see Wales’ growing stature as a host of major sporting events. “We look forward to watching the Welsh teams at every level progress and wish them every success in their campaigns.”

Following the Scotland game, the Welsh men’s contingent will go on the road to face England at Twickenham, followed by Ireland in Dublin. They will then welcome Italy and France to home soil in Cardiff.