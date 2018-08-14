Welsh employment rate hits new record high

These impressive figures demonstrate the UK Government’s determination to foster sustainable job creation across Wales, which continues to grow each year.

It is clear that the unwavering commitment of the UK Government to promote export opportunities for Welsh businesses and encourage inward investment from far and wide has created an economic environment which supports greater job creation and prosperity across Wales.

While it is great to see that UK unemployment levels are at a record low, my efforts will continue in demonstrating the strength of the Welsh economy worldwide and encouraging further investment from overseas. This will allow us to keep punching above our weight amongst the other UK nations and beyond.