Welsh company receives Board of Trade Award for exporting success

Pioneering technology firm Sure Chill was today (17 May 2019) presented with a Board of Trade Award (BOFTA) by International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox MP in recognition of their exporting success.

Established in 2011, Cardiff-based Sure Chill’s cooling technology protects life-saving vaccines in developing countries. Their medical refrigerators can last without power for up to 12 days and have since protected 20 million vaccinations around the world.

The BOFTAs celebrate businesses who have made an outstanding contribution to international trade by championing free trade through exporting, bringing investment into the UK or demonstrating an innovative approach to entering international markets.

International Trade Secretary and President of the Board of Trade Dr Liam Fox MP said:

I am absolutely delighted to present Sure Chill with a Board of Trade award today in Wales. The company’s success in Africa and Asia is a great example of how exporting can improve the lives of people in developing countries miles away from the UK. Businesses like Sure Chill boost the Welsh economy and showcase the best of Welsh innovation and entrepreneurship.

Sure Chill’s life-changing refrigerators are improving healthcare and living conditions in countries across Africa and Asia – especially those without reliable power. The company currently exports to over 50 countries including Kenya, Nigeria, Mali, Pakistan and Nepal, with plans to enter new markets in South America and the Gulf states.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

Sure Chill is an inspiring Welsh business success story and their product is internationally recognised as saving lives with their innovative refrigeration technology. I’d like to congratulate them on receiving this Board of Trade Award for Exporting Success which cements their credentials as a world-leading exporting company and great contributor to the British economy. The UK Government stands ready to support all Welsh businesses that wish to replicate Sure Chill’s success, through providing an extensive network of export support to help them develop and expand into markets around the globe.

Sure Chill have already featured in the Exporting is GREAT campaign launched by the Department for International Trade – designed to inspire more businesses to export by promoting the success of British businesses in international markets.

Last year, Sure Chill Chief Executive Nigel Saunders joined the Prime Minister Theresa May to South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya to explore new trade and investment opportunities for UK businesses across the African continent.

Nigel Saunders, Chief Executive Officer at Sure Chill, said:

I am thrilled to accept this award in recognition of Sure Chill’s progress in establishing itself as a global success story for Wales. We are renowned in the vaccine market and are now leveraging the endless commercial applications of the technology with leading brands who have a dependence on cool. Our bold ambitions will help us to expand our offering and enter new global markets, spreading the positive social and environmental impact even further whilst revolutionising how the world keeps things cool. We will achieve this with our team’s expertise, innovative approach and motivation to make an impact.

Later on Friday afternoon, both Secretaries of State will recognise the success of inspiring and pioneering business leaders in Wales with awards during an Institute of Directors Wales event in Cardiff.

Dr Fox is expected to commend the world-renowned innovation of Welsh businesses and their contribution to Wales’ bright trading future. He is expected to say:

I have visited around 40 countries now as a trade minister, and I always find you can tell a lot about a society from its attitudes towards business. Today’s awards tell us a lot about what Wales values. There are awards for large businesses and small ones. Awards for family businesses and brand new start-ups, for young directors and inclusive directors, and for those who are innovative or socially-responsible. […] Whenever I lead trade missions abroad I hear the same thing: we in the UK are known for combining innovation with high standards, including quality in our goods, professionalism in our services, and high environmental and social standards.

Robert Lloyd Griffiths OBE, Director IoD Wales said:

I am delighted that the Secretaries of State for International Trade and for Wales will join us at our awards celebration. Businesses across Wales are making huge efforts to contribute to the economy and our members continue to make a positive impact in Wales, the UK and on the global stage. The Institute of Directors (IoD) Wales awards recognise the very best talent and achievements of Directors and we are confident that great Directors mean great businesses which ultimately means a better economy.

