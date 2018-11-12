Welsh businesses urged to claim £2500 voucher for broadband boost

The UK Government’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme has already helped more than 7000 UK businesses and surrounding homes, who have used the vouchers to contribute to (and in many cases fully fund) the installation cost of a full fibre gigabit capable connection.

The £67 million scheme was initially expected to run until March 2021, but high demand for vouchers means that funds are now expected to be committed a year earlier, and perhaps even sooner if the current success of the scheme continues to grow.

To date, 58 vouchers have been issued to premises in Wales and the UK Government is calling on businesses and residents to apply for the voucher before the scheme comes to an end.

UK Government Minister for Wales, Nigel Adams said:

Improving connectivity for homes and businesses is a central pillar of the UK Government’s efforts to strengthen the Welsh economy. The UK Government’s broadband connection voucher scheme is proving to be tremendously popular. Homes want to benefit from superfast broadband speed and businesses need to be properly equipped for all the challenges of the digital world in which we live. I urge all eligible businesses and home owners to apply as soon as possible to make sure they don’t miss out on the fantastic offer.

Minister for Digital Margot James said:

Our modern Industrial Strategy is clear on the importance of connectivity, as we build a full fibre Britain that is fit for the future. These vouchers provide practical and immediate help to firms struggling with slow broadband speeds.I encourage small businesses around the UK to apply now.

To ensure as many businesses and homes benefit, the maximum value of the voucher will be reduced from the current £3000 to £2500 in a move that will encourage neighbouring businesses to “pool” their vouchers.

This will enable the scheme to reach more properties without the need for any additional funding. We expect more than 1000 additional businesses and homes to benefit as a result of this change.

DCMS will be carefully monitoring take-up following this change to the scheme rules to determine whether there are locations in which a higher voucher value would be justified.

The scheme is part of a series of Government initiatives to build a Britain with nationwide full fibre broadband coverage by 2033, making sure no communities are left behind. In addition to the voucher scheme, the Chancellor recently announced £200 million for an ‘outside-in’ approach that will see full fibre broadband rolled out in the hardest to reach rural locations at the same pace as the rest of the country. The Borderlands, Cornwall, and Welsh valleys will be amongst the first areas to be targeted.

FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry said:

Access to good broadband is vital for small businesses across the UK, and with the clock ticking on this scheme, it’s important small businesses don’t delay if they want to apply for funding.

Region/ Nation Vouchers Issued South West 1613 South East 927 Yorkshire and The Humber 871 North West 745 London 661 West Midlands 475 East of England 407 East Midlands 369 North East 68 Northern Ireland 418 Scotland 315 Wales 58