News story
Webinar 30 October - How to sell to the Blue Light services
Tuesday 30 October, 12:30 - 1pm
Join this webinar to hear from Christopher Goodier who is national lead for the bluelight e-tendering portal and contracts database; the systems used by the majority of Police and Fire in the UK when looking for suppliers. The Blue Light Service buys a full range of items; from cars to uniforms, software and design services.
Find out how you can search and apply for contracts and get top tips on preparing for a successful procurement.
Click here to register.
Published 4 October 2018