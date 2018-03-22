Webinar 29 May - How to sell food and drink to the Ministry of justice

The Ministry of Justice is responsible for feeding prisoners across England and Wales every day, as well as supplying food and drink items to be sold to staff and visitors. These represent large contracts for food and drink suppliers, with over 60% of spend with their prime contractor going to small businesses within the supply chain.

Join this webinar to hear from Les Cook of the Commercial and Contract Management Directorate at Ministry of Justice, Dave Oliver (Head of Catering HM Prison and Probation Service) plus Carole Hainsworth of Bidfood, who will outline the type of products they’re after and how you could become a supplier.

