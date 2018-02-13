Webinar 25 April -How to sell consumables to Department of Health

The Department of Health is working on a transformation programme for the procurement of consumables in the NHS. Consumables includes everything from baked beans to MRI machines, and represents £6 billion worth of sales per annum.

The transformation involves buying these supplies in a different way and the Department is keen to involve SMEs in that supply chain.

Join this webinar to hear from Paul Webster, Head of Supplier Relationship Management at Department of Health and Social Care, on the timetable for transformation and how SMEs can make the most of this valuable opportunity.