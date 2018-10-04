Webinar 23 October - DWP Test and Learn Dynamic Purchasing System

In this webinar you will hear from DWP about their new Test and Learn dynamic purchasing system. This presents opportunities for organisations, with a focus on innovation and local specialist support, to support and test the development of new approaches for employment support. This provision will be key to building evidence to support the delivery of future provision at both national and local level for individuals with a disability or health condition. You’ll hear from the team about their plans, how to apply for inclusion and be able to ask questions.

Click here to register.