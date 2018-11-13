News story
Webinar 23 November - How to master Contracts Finder: government's online contracts portal
In this webinar you'll hear from the Cabinet Office's Contracts Finder team.
Contracts Finder is the go-to place to find contract opportunities right across government, councils, the NHS and the blue light services. Large suppliers to government will increasingly be using Contracts Finder to let government sub-contracts.
In this session you’ll hear more about Contracts Finder and how you can use it to find opportunities and grow your business.
Published 13 November 2018