Webinar - 17 April - How SMEs can supply through Crown Marketplace
Tuesday 17 April, 12:30 - 1:00pm
Matt Denham is the man leading the build of the Crown Marketplace; a platform through which government is set to buy all its common goods and services, and which is being developed with an emphasis on making the procurement process SME friendly. In this webinar, Matt will outline the timetable for launch of the Crown Marketplace and how small businesses can best prepare to make the most of a multi million pound opportunity to sell to government.
Published 12 January 2018