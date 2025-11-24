'We see you': Armed forces on patrol around the UK in response to Russian activity

The UK Armed Forces are on patrol from the English Channel to the High North amid increased Russian activity threatening UK waters.

In the past fortnight, Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Severn intercepted Russian corvette RFN Stoikiy and tanker Yelnya off the UK coast, in a round-the-clock shadowing operation as the Russian vessels sailed through the Dover Strait and westward through the English Channel.

HMS Severn later handed over monitoring duties to a NATO ally off the coast of Brittany, but continued to observe from a distance and remained ready to respond to any unexpected activity.

Commander Grant Dalgleish, HMS Severn’s Commanding Officer, said:

This tasking shows the value of our patrol ships and reinforces the Royal Navy’s close liaison with our NATO allies in safeguarding the British people and protecting the internationally recognised waterways. I’m immensely proud of the way the ship’s company reacted to this activation, especially coming so quickly after a demanding period of regeneration and operational training.

This comes as the UK has seen a 30% increase in Russian vessels threatening UK waters in the past two years.

On Wednesday, the Defence Secretary confirmed that Russian spy ship Yantar – used for gathering intelligence and mapping undersea cables – was operating on the edge of UK waters north of Scotland. In a clear message to Putin, the Defence Secretary said: “We see you. We know what you are doing. And we are ready.”

As Yantar lingered in UK’s wider waters, its crew directed lasers at the RAF P-8 pilots tracking it in a reckless and dangerous act. While tracking Yantar, Royal Navy frigate HMS Somerset and other civilian ships in the area experienced GPS jamming in a further demonstration of unprofessional behaviour, intended to be disruptive and a nuisance. HMS Somerset’s combat capabilities were not affected.

The UK has a wide range of military options at its disposal to keep UK waters safe. Three RAF P-8 Poseidon aircraft have deployed to Keflavik Air Base in Iceland in the largest overseas deployment of the RAF P-8 fleet so far.

The P-8s from 120 Squadron are conducting surveillance operations as part of NATO’s collective defence, patrolling for Russian ships and submarines in the North Atlantic and Arctic.

While in Iceland, RAF crews are working closely with NATO allies including the US and Canada, reinforcing the UK’s NATO-first approach and commitment to Euro-Atlantic security in this new era of threat.

These operations reaffirm the UK’s unwavering commitment to national security and protecting critical undersea infrastructure, underpinning this Government’s Plan for Change.

Wing Commander Higgins, Officer Commanding 120 Squadron, said:

This deployment to Iceland highlights the enduring importance of the North Atlantic and Arctic to the security of the Alliance. Operating the P-8A Poseidon, we continue that legacy by contributing to NATO’s collective defence and ensuring the security of this strategically critical region.

The UK is stepping up on defence and security, backed by the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War, including £4 billion on boosting our drone capabilities and over £1 billion on strengthening air and missile defence to protect the UK homeland.

These latest operations come less than a month after HMS Duncan tracked the movements of Russian destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov, and frigate HMS Iron Duke was dispatched to monitor Russian Kilo-class submarine Novorossiysk.

Last month, two advanced RAF surveillance aircraft conducted a 12-hour mission along Russia’s border to monitor NATO’s eastern and northern flanks. A Rivet Joint electronic intelligence aircraft and a P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, supported by a US Stratotanker, collectively flew 10,000 miles from the High North, past Belarus and Ukraine, and into the Black Sea.

Both aircraft use advanced sensors to detect Russian activity and deliver critical intelligence for analysis.

This increase in UK Armed Forces activity comes alongside new sanctions. Last week, the Foreign Secretary announced that the UK, US, and Australia are sanctioning Media Land – a Russian cyber crime group responsible for facilitating cyber-attacks on UK-based companies.