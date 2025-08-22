War Widows Urged to Claim Recognition Payment Before October 2025 Deadline

Final call for applications for War Widows Recognition Payment Scheme

Eligible forces families urged to apply for War Widows Recognition Payment Scheme before it closes in October 2025.

Time-limited scheme to come to an end after helping hundreds of war widows and widowers, totalling £21 million

Families who have lost loved ones during military service are being urged to apply for the War Widows Recognition Payment Scheme before its planned closure on 15 October 2025.

The scheme was introduced to address a specific historical issue affecting some bereaved spouses who lost their pensions when they remarried or entered new relationships before 2015.

Since launching in October 2023, over 240 individuals who had previously received no financial recognition for their sacrifice have been successfully supported.

Ministers are urging any eligible bereaved spouses to come forward without delay, as the two-year scheme ends on 15 October 2025.

Minister for Veterans and People Alistair Carns MP said:

“The War Widows Recognition Payment Scheme has provided vital redress to those who have sacrificed so much for our country. With the scheme closing on 15 October, I urge anyone who believes they may be eligible to apply.

“The Government remains steadfast in our commitment to the Armed Forces community to ensure those who have given the most receive the recognition and support they deserve.

“We are renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve, and who have served, and the families that support them.”

The War Widows Recognition Payment Scheme was always intended to operate for a fixed period of two years. Applications have slowed in recent months, with fewer than five received since January 2025, but the Ministry of Defence believes there may still be eligible individuals who have not yet applied.

Applications must be submitted before 15 October 2025.

The Government remains committed to supporting the Armed Forces community through various ongoing programmes and initiatives that provide comprehensive assistance to veterans, service personnel, and their families.

The War Widows Recognition Payment Scheme provides a one-off tax-free payment of £87,500 to war widows and widowers who forfeited their service-attributable pensions prior to 2015 due to remarriage or cohabitation under the old pension rules and were in receipt of no other payments to recognise the loss of their partner.

To be eligible, applicants must have forfeited their entitlement to a service-attributable survivor’s pension due to remarriage or cohabitation, where the service-attributable death occurred before 2015, and must not have had their pension restored because they remain in a relationship. The scheme is open to widow(er)s, including civil partners and unmarried cohabiting partners, of regular and reservist members of the Army, Navy, or Royal Air Force.

Full details, eligibility criteria, and application forms are available at War Widow(er)s Recognition Payment - GOV.UK

Support is available through the Veterans UK helpline on 0808 1914 218.