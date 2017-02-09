War Pension Scheme payments increases from April 2017

The new rates of pensions and allowances payable under the War Pension Scheme from 10 April 2017 have now been announced and are available here.

The rates have been increased by 1%, in line with the September 2016 Consumer Prices Index figure.

Those currently getting a War Pension or War Widows(er)’s Pension will receive a letter confirming their new pension details before April.

For more information on the War Pension Scheme and other compensation payable for injuries, illnesses or disablement related to service, please see www.gov.uk/claim-for-injury-received-while-serving.