News story
VMD web and switchboard services will be unavailable from 16:00, 23 February to 8:00, 26 February
Web services, such as the Special Imports System, and the switchboard service will be unavailable due to essential electrical maintenance.
The following online application services will be unavailable:
- Special Import Ceritifcates
- Special Treatment Certificates
You should obtain an import certificate in advance if you think you will need to import/use an imported medicine during this period. In urgent cases you may purchase and use an imported veterinary medicine prior to obtaining a certificate from the VMD. This is a special dispensation which only applies to the VMD online system during this maintenance period. You should obtain an import certificate retrospectively as soon as possible.
- Research Import Certificates
- Export Certificates
- Microchip Adverse Event Reporting
- Animal Adverse Reaction Reporting
- Human Adverse Reaction Reporting
The following online information service will be unavailable:
- Product Information Database
Also, we will not be able to receive phone calls through the switchboard or via direct dial.
The systems should be operational again on from 8:00 Monday 26 February.
The VMD apologises for any inconvenience.