VMD web and switchboard services will be unavailable from 16:00, 23 February to 8:00, 26 February

Web services, such as the Special Imports System, and the switchboard service will be unavailable due to essential electrical maintenance.

Published 22 February 2018
Veterinary Medicines Directorate
The following online application services will be unavailable:

  • Special Import Ceritifcates
  • Special Treatment Certificates

You should obtain an import certificate in advance if you think you will need to import/use an imported medicine during this period. In urgent cases you may purchase and use an imported veterinary medicine prior to obtaining a certificate from the VMD. This is a special dispensation which only applies to the VMD online system during this maintenance period. You should obtain an import certificate retrospectively as soon as possible.

  • Research Import Certificates
  • Export Certificates
  • Microchip Adverse Event Reporting
  • Animal Adverse Reaction Reporting
  • Human Adverse Reaction Reporting

The following online information service will be unavailable:

  • Product Information Database

Also, we will not be able to receive phone calls through the switchboard or via direct dial.

The systems should be operational again on from 8:00 Monday 26 February.

The VMD apologises for any inconvenience.

