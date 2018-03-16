VisitEngland Appointment

FIONA POLLARD

Fiona Pollard runs her own events company and also sits on several boards.

After a career in the city working in the derivatives sector with a number of international banks, Fiona ran the Hop Farm Country Park in Kent until 2006. She still has close connections with the County organising the Leeds Castle Classical Concert each summer. She is a former Board member of SEEDA and the Kent Messenger group of radio stations as well as being a founder member of the Kent Tourism Alliance and one of the original Trustees behind Turner Contemporary.

Following several years living in Australia, Fiona has recently returned to the UK and now lives in Bath where she is on the Board of the Roman Baths, one of the most visited tourist attractions in England.

ALLAN LAMBERT

Allan Lambert has a proven track record within the UK Travel & Tourism sector. He has gained wide ranging experience in a number of senior leadership roles within many of the leading private and publicly owned UK holidays providers. Allan is the Managing Director - Property & Portfolio for Wyndham Vacation Rentals UK, encompassing Cottages.com and Hoseasons. Previous roles include Managing Director, Blue Chip Holidays and senior Commercial and Marketing roles within Bourne Leisure Ltd – Haven Holidays, Warner Leisure Hotels and Butlins.

Allan is an ambassador for the charity Family Holiday Association and holds no other public appointments.

The roles are remunerated at £275 for 1.5 days a month. This appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Both Fiona and Allan have declared no such political activity.