Violent drug dealer has his sentence increased after Solicitor General challenges it for being too low

A drug dealer who launched a vicious and prolonged attack on a man who intervened in an argument has had his sentence increased following action by the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP.

Nicholas Adair amassed a small fortune through selling cannabis which he used to buy a house and a BMW for his partner. Adair was arrested previously for a number of drug offences, in one instance police found £80,000 worth of cannabis in his home.

On 25th February 2017, Adair and another man were involved in an argument with two others. When the victim, Martin McDonagh, tried to intervene in the argument, Adair struck him with a glass bottle. The victim was then dragged to the ground and stamped on, causing head injuries. The victim then managed to escape but Adair and the man he was with chased him in their car until they knocked McDonagh over. As a result the victim lost part of his ear and sustained fractures to his ribs and spine.

Adair was originally sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court. Today, after the Solicitor General appealed his sentence, Adair was jailed for 14 years.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General said:

“Adair’s crimes were truly despicable and he deserved to be in jail for longer. Not only did he violently attack Mr McDonagh, he also damaged his community through drug dealing. I am glad that the Court of Appeal agreed with me that his sentence was too low. I hope that Mr McDonagh will find some comfort in the ruling today.”