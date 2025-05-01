Vimkunya vaccine approved to prevent disease caused by the chikungunya virus in people 12 years of age and older 

Chikungunya disease is caused by the chikungunya virus, which is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes. The disease is found in countries across Asia, Africa and the subtropical regions of the Americas. Most people infected with the virus develop fever, rash, and severe pain in multiple joints that typically resolve between one to two weeks, but symptoms may last for months or years.

This vaccine has been approved through the International Recognition Procedure (IRP). The IRP allows the MHRA to take into account the expertise and decision-making of trusted regulatory partners for the benefit of UK patients.

The MHRA conducts a targeted assessment of IRP applications and retains the authority to reject applications if the evidence provided is not considered sufficiently robust.

As with any medicine, the MHRA will keep the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine under close review. Anyone who suspects they are having a side effect from this medicine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and report it directly to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, either through the website (https://yellowcard.mhra.gov.uk/) or by searching the Google Play or Apple App stores for MHRA Yellow Card.

Notes to editors