Vice Admiral appointed NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe

Vice Admiral Keith Blount is to be appointed NATO’s Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe (DSACEUR), demonstrating the UK’s continued leadership in the Alliance. For the past three years, he has been Commander of NATO’s Maritime Command.

Vice Admiral Blount will take up the appointment in the rank of Admiral in succession to General Sir Tim Radford in July 2023.

Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe serves as the second in command to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and concurrently as the deputy head of Allied Command Operations. This is the first time the role has been held by a representative from the Royal Navy.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

I am delighted to congratulate Vice Admiral Keith Blount on his promotion to Admiral and appointment as Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

His appointment demonstrates the United Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to NATO and our leadership in European defence. I pay tribute to the contribution Vice Admiral Blount has made to the Royal Navy and the Alliance in his career to date. He brings extensive leadership experience and has served on operations across the globe alongside our allies and partners. I look forward to continuing to work with him and NATO.

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said:

Vice Admiral Blount’s appointment as Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe is testament to his leadership of NATO’s Maritime Forces at this pivotal time for European security.

It also reflects the United Kingdom’s commitment to the Alliance on land and in the air, our exceptional nuclear contribution, our growing cyber capabilities, and our pivotal role on NATO’s northern flank, all of which make Britain the leading European ally.

Vice Admiral Keith Blount said:

It is an absolute honour to have been selected to succeed General Sir Tim Radford as the next Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

He has been instrumental in guiding NATO’s work at a critical time for the Alliance and its Partners and I look forward to maintaining the momentum.