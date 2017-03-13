News story
Veterans UK Customer Satisfaction Survey 2017
The survey is open now and until midnight on the 21 April 2017.
At Veterans UK (part of Defence Business Services) we are always trying to improve the services we deliver to our customers. One of the best ways to understand how we can make improvements is to ask the people who use our services how we can do better.
If you would like to tell us about your experiences, please complete our Customer Satisfaction Survey 2017
For more information on the services we deliver and how you can contact us, please see Veterans UK.