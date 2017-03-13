  1. Home

News story

Veterans UK Customer Satisfaction Survey 2017

From:
Ministry of Defence and Veterans UK
First published:
13 March 2017

The survey is open now and until midnight on the 21 April 2017.

Ministry of Defence Plaque (Crown Copyright. All rights reserved)
Ministry of Defence Plaque (Crown Copyright. All rights reserved)

At Veterans UK (part of Defence Business Services) we are always trying to improve the services we deliver to our customers. One of the best ways to understand how we can make improvements is to ask the people who use our services how we can do better.

If you would like to tell us about your experiences, please complete our Customer Satisfaction Survey 2017

For more information on the services we deliver and how you can contact us, please see Veterans UK.

Share this page

Document information

Published: 13 March 2017

From: Ministry of Defence Veterans UK