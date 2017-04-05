There is a huge network of organisations supporting the armed forces community, so finding the right one for your needs can be tricky.

Veterans’ Gateway will make it quick and easy by being your first point of contact for whatever support you need, whether you are based in the UK or abroad.

Many of the team are veterans themselves so they understand the issues that people face after leaving the armed forces and they will work with people on a one-to-one basis, connecting them with the right support as soon as possible.

You can find out further information and contact the team via their website www.veteransgateway.org.uk .