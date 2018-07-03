News story

Varuna report and flyer published

Fatal man overboard from a single-handed fishing vessel off the north-west coast of Scotland.

Published 4 July 2018
Marine Accident Investigation Branch
Creel boat Varuna

MAIB’s report on a man overboard from the creel boat Varuna on 20 November 2017 with loss of 1 life, is now published.

The report contains details of what happened and subsequent actions taken: read more.

A safety flyer to the fishing industry summarising the accident and detailing the safety lessons learned, has also been produced.

