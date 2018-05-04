Vacancy: Operations Officer

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is recruiting an Operations Officer.

The AAIB is looking for an Operations Officer who is highly motivated, organised and flexible to work within the Operations Centre which is responsible for handling notifications of accidents and incidents and providing support to AAIB Senior Management throughout the investigation process. The team also assists with the AAIB’s activities in the international safety investigation community. This is a rare opportunity to join a high profile organisation in a demanding and interesting frontline operational post directly supporting Inspectors of Air Accidents (professional pilots, engineers and data specialists).

A full role profile is on the Civil Service Jobs website. The deadline for applications is 22 May 2018.