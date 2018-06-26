V&A Reappointment of Caroline Silver and Mark Sebba

Caroline Silver

Caroline Silver is Non-Executive Chairman of FTSE-250 consumer products group, PZ Cussons plc, a role that she has held since January 2017. She is also a Non-Executive Director of BUPA, the global healthcare company, where she serves on the audit and risk committees. In her executive capacity, Caroline is a Senior Managing Director at Moelis & Company, a leading global independent investment bank. She has been in the investment banking industry for over 30 years, holding senior positions at Morgan Grenfell/Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and for the last eight years at Moelis. She started her career as a Chartered Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Mark Sebba

Mark Sebba has been Chief Executive of The Net-a-Porter Group since 2003. The group, which has operations in Europe, the US and Asia, comprises Net-a-Porter.com, the world’s leading fashion website and publisher of PORTER Magazine. He has been chair of the V&A Enterprises Board since 2013 and was an independent Non-Executive Director of LMS Capital between 2010 and 2013. He was non-executive Chairman of the Adjutant General’s Audit Committee from 2003 to 2008. He is a chartered accountant and worked as an investment banker in London and New York for some twenty years before moving into early stage media and new technology businesses. Since 1993, he has been a Trustee of the JCA Charitable Foundation.

These roles are not remunerated. These appointments have been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The appointments process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Under the Code, any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years must be declared. This is defined as including holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation, or candidature for election. Caroline and Mark have declared no such political activity.