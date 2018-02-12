News story
Update on the Nancy Glen investigation
Statement by the Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents following the completion of the underwater survey.
The MAIB has now completed its review of the data obtained from last week’s underwater surveys of the wreck of FV Nancy Glen. From this, and other evidence collected, we now know enough about the circumstances of the accident for us to complete our investigation, and we do not intend to recover the wreck. Our thoughts are with the families of Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk who have been informed of the decision.
Steve Clinch, Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents
Previous updates on the investigation can be found here
