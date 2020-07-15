Update on Randox test kits

NHS Test and Trace has been notified that some test kits produced by Randox laboratories may not meet our required safety standards for coronavirus testing. Alongside the Lighthouse Laboratories, NHS Test and Trace has a separate contractual arrangement with Randox laboratories. As a precautionary measure and while we investigate further, NHS Test and Trace are requesting that all settings pause the use of Randox test kits with immediate effect and until further notice.

The risk to safety is low and test results from Randox kits are not affected.

We will be supporting all testing settings to receive replacement kits as soon as possible.

This request only applies to unused Randox test kits, which are clearly marked with that name. Used Randox test kits can still be collected for processing as normal.

All other kits from NHS Test and Trace can continue to be used for testing.